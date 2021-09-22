CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Group holds panel discussion on "protecting your freedom"

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELDIZ_0c3xMtgD00

Protect your freedom! That's the message from the Republican Women of Baltimore County.

Members of that group gathered to voice their concerns about vaccine mandates and the possibility of vaccine passports.

Reggie Littlejohn was at the panel discussion tonight and says the idea of digital vaccine passports is a security risk and could lead to governmental overreach.

She also adds that President Biden's full support of vaccine mandates leaves a lot to be desired.

"When he said that he was going to be supporting mandates he didn't mention anything about religious exemptions or medical exemptions. I think that it's important to respect people's religious and medical exemptions. And he also didn't say anything about natural immunity."

Littlejohn adds that ignoring the benefits of natural immunity to COVID-19 isn't quote, "Following the science". Six other people were also part of the panel discussion tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Living in freedom or fear, the choice is yours

The nation of Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world. Current information from Israel, England and the Cleveland Clinic agrees that if you’ve had COVIDs, you already have “robust and durable” or strong and lasting immunity! For those with natural immunity, the vaccine is unnecessary and potentially harmful!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Powell Tribune

Panel to discuss the future of the two-party system

A prestigous group of panelists will discuss the value and the future of America’s two-party political system at an upcoming event in Cody. Hosted by the local group Wyoming Rising, the free “Democracy 2021” event will run from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
CODY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Religious freedom group says Southern Illinois Healthcare is being unlawful

CARBONDALE — The religious freedom group Liberty Counsel is demanding Southern Illinois Healthcare stop discriminating in granting religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to employees. Liberty Counsel sent SIH a letter to “on behalf of seven employees and numerous others” who have been unlawfully denied religious exemption from the COVID...
RELIGION
wevv.com

Tri-State Group Protests For Medical Freedom

Thursday evening a the Tri-State Medical Liberty group rallied outside of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville to protest for what they call Medical Freedom. "We are standing up just for our basic human rights, and that is what our country is about," said Mike Wilson, a protestor at the rally.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
wdac.com

Two PA Legislative Panels Discuss the Pandemic

HARRISBURG – Discussions concerning the COVID 19 pandemic were held by the PA House and Senate Local Government Committees. The two panels heard testimony from county, city, borough, township, and school district officials on lessons they have learned from the pandemic. Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush, who chairs the Senate Local Government Committee, praised the participants for their ability to improvise, adapt, and overcome during the pandemic. Legislation was also discussed including a proposal to eliminate the requirement that local meetings have a physical quorum of members.
HARRISBURG, PA
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Strengthening Access to Reproductive Health Care and Protecting Patients & Providers, Lifts Up New Reproductive Freedom Advisory Group

AB 1356 strengthens protections, both online and at health care facilities, for patients seeking reproductive health care services. AB 1184 protects the privacy rights of people receiving sensitive health care services, such as reproductive health care and gender-affirming care. Governor lifts up California Future of Abortion Council convened by reproductive...
HEALTH
CBS News

FDA panel meets to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

The White House wants to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to the general public as soon as next week. An FDA panel is meeting today to debate whether to OK that. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more on that plus other issues on the president's agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
monmouth.edu

University Holds Constitution Day Panel Discussion

The Monmouth University School of Humanities and Social Sciences held a panel discussion on the wrongful convictions of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and John Artis on Friday, Sept. 17. The event took place over Zoom and featured panelists John Artis, H. Lee Sarokin, Lesra Martin, Vanessa Potkin, and moderator Raymond M....
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panel Discussion#The Republican Women Of#Digital
shawneemissionpost.com

Briefly Noted: Anti-vaxx group to hold ‘freedom revival’ in Johnson County Monday

Anti-vaccination group to hold rally Monday in Johnson County. An anti-vaccination group is hosting what it calls a “freedom revival” in Johnson County on Monday. The all-day event is being put on by Kansans for Health Freedom, which identifies itself as a nonprofit that aims to “defend and achieve health freedom regarding medical procedures, especially vaccinations.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
houmatimes.com

Local attorneys to hold free panel discussion on hurricane insurance claims

Two local attorneys will provide hurricane claims information Tuesday, aiming to equip residents with valued knowledge as they deal with insurance companies in Ida’s aftermath. Sye Broussard with Broussard & Dove APLC and Gary Williams Jr. with the Law Office of Gary Williams Jr. LLC will host the free informational...
HOUMA, LA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy