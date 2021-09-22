CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Oakland police union blames increase in violence on city council's 'defund strategy'

By Tim Johns
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znz35_0c3xMcv600

The issue of policing is once again front and center in Oakland. Barry Donelan, the president of the Oakland Police Officers Association, says the problem is out of control.

"City leaders are vilifying and demonizing them at every turn. The defund strategy by the majority of city council has brought us this violent crime," he said.

RELATED: Some Oakland officials worry about timing of police budget cuts amid spike in crime

Donelan says police don't have the resources to keep up with the crime surge.

The department is currently losing about 10 offices a month.

"We're at 694 today. Lowest we've been in seven years, yet the highest violent crime in a decade."

VIDEO: Oakland PD staffing at a 10-year low

"It's been a very challenging weekend for the Oakland Police Department and the community," the police chief said. "So much violence, so many guns, so many senseless lives lost."

Donelan believes officers are leaving largely because of city leaders' actions.

It's a claim firmly rejected by several members of the Oakland City Council.

"That's a ridiculous exaggeration," Councilman Dan Kalb said. "Most people who leave the police force are retiring because they're now at retirement age."

Councilmember Noel Gallo told ABC7 the council did vote 6-2 on Tuesday to add a new police academy this fiscal year to help address the problem.

WATCH: Mayor Libby Schaaf says Oakland needs more officers as city grapples with 'heartbreaking' homicide rate

"This is not just 100 lives lost, this is 100 groups of children that don't have a loved one, a mentor, a mom or dad, an aunt or uncle," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said today.

However, they want to make sure, it comes with some fundamental changes.

"How do I screen, where do I recruit? How long do I maintain the officers?" Gallo questioned.

Because if there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that the violence needs to stop.

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC7 News Bay Area

Here's a look at some bills Governor Newsom could sign into law in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has less than two weeks to sign or veto hundreds of bills still sitting on his desk. So far, he has already signed into law two bills that aim to ease California's housing crisis, a bill that aims to protect Amazon warehouse workers by limiting productivity quotas, and a bill that expands protections for garment workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Oakland Pd#The Oakland City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy