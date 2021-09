Sept. 24, 2021 -- Miguel Cardona, the U.S. secretary of education, says he supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible children attending school. “Not only do I support it, but I’m encouraging states to come up with a plan to make sure it happens,” he told Politico on Thursday as he toured schools in the Midwest. “I would like governors who hold those decisions to make those decisions now that [vaccines] are FDA-approved.”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO