In life, the greatest changes are often the most rewarding. This sentiment could not be more applicable for sophomore Nik Constantinou. Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, the punter has seen his recent years characterized by immense development, including an international relocation, a change in career path and a separation from everything he had previously known. This rapid evolution of Constantinou’s life did little to scare him, instead pushing him to become an influential member of the No. 7 Texas A&M football team.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO