Commentary: SC needs to spend money on vaccine incentives

Cases of COVID-19 are once again skyrocketing across South Carolina. Hospitals are at capacity and struggling to provide care as more and more people fall critically ill from the virus. Overwhelmingly, those who become extremely sick and need to be hospitalized are unvaccinated. According to the latest statistics from DHEC, 72% of people hospitalized in South Carolina from COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, and 78% of those who died were not fully vaccinated.