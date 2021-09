Team Europe are on the cusp of victory after building a commanding 11-1 lead heading into the final day of the Laver Cup in BostonFriday’s opening matches had seen victories for Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud and Russian Andrey Rublev in Boston before Team World claimed the doubles to reduce the deficit to 3-1.The format of the tournament, which Roger Federer helped create, sees two points awarded for a win on the second day and then three in each match on the final day meaning Europe are one win away from retaining the title.In Saturday’s opening singles, Team...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO