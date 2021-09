The United States Space Force (USSF) is the newest branch of the US Military that found itself added to the Armed Forces. December 20th, 2019 marked its establishment. Their mission revolves around learning all the ins and outs of space, with the underlying goal of protecting US and allied interests. The Air Force Association just wrapped up their annual conference in Maryland where they revealed the USSF’s new uniforms. They’re probably exactly what you imagine, too. The question remains: will this sci-fi garb be considered “highly illogical” or something that will help the Space Force “live long and prosper?”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO