PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds finished his swing, put his head down and charged out of the batter's box as the ball he hit soared toward center field. Whether Reynolds thought he made an out or had a hit was indecipherable to those watching. He pumped his arms, churned his legs, took a hard turn around first base and ultimately put himself in perfect position when Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega rather clumsily dropped the ball.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO