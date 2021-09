Massive restaurant takes shape at Port Orange's Riverwalk Park

PORT ORANGE — The largest restaurant in Volusia County is finally on track to open early next year. And Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette can hardly wait. "I'm elated to see it finally in the construction stage," said Burnette on Tuesday of the planned nearly 18,000-square-foot Fysh Bar & Grill at Port Orange Riverwalk. "I try to drive by every day. It's very exciting after two decades-plus of waiting to get something done."