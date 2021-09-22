CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Bolt drivers affected by nationwide recall ask for loaner cars

click orlando
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere there is smoke, there is usually fire, and in a handful of cases across the country, you might also find some upset Chevy Bolt owners. “I am not going to buy a Chevy-anything ever again after this,” Scott Virgin told News 6. Virgin says he only owned his Chevy...

www.clickorlando.com

gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV Fire Reported In Georgia

A structure fire in Georgia has been linked to a known battery manufacturing defect in the 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. According to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page, a structure fire was reported Monday morning just after 9 a.m. local time in Canton. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from an adjoining garage, with the fire apparently originating from a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. Firefighters pulled the vehicle from the garage, but it had already received extensive damage. A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup also parked in the garage had received smoke damage.
GEORGIA STATE
Autoblog

Another recalled Chevy Bolt parked indoors catches fire in Georgia

Regrettably, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt owner in Cherokee County, Georgia, gained an intimate understanding of why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and GM recommend parking and charging your Bolt outside. We don't have many details, but via Inside EVs, the Cherokee County fire and emergency services got a call to respond to a home fire just after 9 a.m. The resident told the firefighters his smoke alarms started going off, and he traced the source to a 2019 Bolt parked in an adjoining garage. Firefighters doused the fire and got the car out of the garage, rescuing the situation soon enough so that the only secondary fallout was to a Dodge Ram parked alongside that "received some smoke damage." The Bolt, however, was toast — another EV sacrificed to battery chemistry and rare defects.
GEORGIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Bolt Owner Ignored Warnings And Nearly Burned Down Home

General Motors warned Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners late last month not to park their vehicles inside garages. Although the chances aren't great, a fire risk still remains as GM and LG Chem race against time to figure out what's causing the Bolt's battery to overheat and ignite. Many owners are understandably angry and concerned and most of them are abiding by GM's instruction until a solution is found and implemented.
CARS
Autoblog

Chevy Bolt EV production halt extended to mid-October

WASHINGTON — General Motors said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt...
CARS
CBS Detroit

Here Is An Update On The Chevy Bolt Recall

(CBS DETROIT) – An updated alert for Chevy Bolt owners: General Motors now recommends you park your car at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. All bolts are still under a recall due to a fire risk from their batteries. GM has previously urged owners not to leave the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC26

Reddit user shares pictures of his Chevy Bolt that caught fire while parked and unattended

General Motors has expanded the recall for tens of thousands of its Chevy Bolt EV and EUV vehicles. The concern is the batteries inside of the electric cars could catch fire. We first heard about it in November of last year, then the recall included more models this past July. According to nbcnews.com, as of late August, 142,000 Chevy Bolts were impacted. That's every single one of these cars sold in the United States, 2017 models all the way up to the 2022 models.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Bolt Owners: Follow These 3 Steps to Avoid Dangerous Battery Fires Until Your Recalled EV Is Fixed

You expect your car to be safe and reliable, especially when it isn’t being driven. However, some owners of Chevrolet Bolt models have had their cars catch on fire due to defective batteries. General Motors is still working on getting to the bottom of the issues, but there are three steps owners can follow to avoid dangerous battery fires in their Chevy Bolt.
CARS
teslarati.com

Chevy Bolt EV fires grab Jay Leno’s attention who says EVs are here to stay

Jay Leno loves automobiles, you can easily decipher that based on his massive collection of cars that peaks at over 300 units. A supporter of all things that have four wheels and an engine, electric cars are among Leno’s favorite. Despite the recent publicity that has gravitated toward the Chevrolet Bolt EV fires, Leno’s point of view on EVs hasn’t changed much. He knows that they’re here to stay, and he did some pretty awesome advocating for EVs while talking to Shepard Smith.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

GM will begin repairs on fire-prone Chevy Bolts next month

(CNN) — General Motors will begin replacing damaged and fire-prone battery cells on some of its recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in mid-October, the automaker announced Monday. GM (GM) first announced a recall of the Chevy Bolt electric vehicles in November 2020 due to fire risk, but it didn't have...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV Among Most Energy-Efficient Cars In The U.S.

The Chevy Bolt EV is among the most energy-efficient new vehicles available for purchase in the United States, according to a new chart published by Consumer Reports. The Bolt EV’s fuel economy rating of 128 MPGe city, 110 MPGe highway and 119 MPGe combined makes the vehicle the fifth most efficient hatchback vehicle available in the U.S., as CR’s new chart outlines. The above figures do not represent the Chevy Bolt EV’s EPA fuel economy figures and are instead pulled from CR’s most recent road test of the vehicle. The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 131 MPGe city, 109 MPGe highway and 120 MPGe combined.
CARS
stockxpo.com

GM to Replace Batteries in Recalled Chevy Bolts

General Motors Co. said it would start in mid-October to fix some Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that were recalled for fire risk, although many owners are likely to wait months to receive the remedy. GM said Monday that it would start shipping new battery cells to dealerships by as early...
ECONOMY
Green Car Reports

GM asks Chevy Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles, due to fire risk

As it works to replace battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EV models to address battery-fire concerns, General Motors is asking owners not to park within 50 feet of other vehicles or on the open levels of parking garages, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The automaker started a recall, which now encompasses all...
CARS
wmleader.com

The Chevy Bolt recall is burning up what’s left of GM’s EV good will

General Motors plans to launch 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, and aspires to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. But over the last few years, the United States’ biggest automaker has once again squandered the advantages it held in the still-burgeoning field of electric vehicles through bad politics, bad investments, and now most notably, a massive recall of the Bolt — currently its only all-electric vehicle — thanks to around a dozen reported fires.
CARS
insideevs.com

Jay Leno Sure EVs Aren’t Going Away Even After Chevy Bolt Recall

Jay Leno is probably the world’s most famous and successful car guy, with an enviable collection of vehicles that span more than a hundred years. However, even if he knows so much and speaks so passionately about steam cars and old Bugattis, Jay is also all in on electric vehicles too, owning several himself.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Fearing battery fires after recalls, people are selling their Chevy Bolt EVs back to GM

(CNN) — After Bart Schoenfeld's Chevrolet Bolt EV was recalled for the second time, he'd had enough. GM had warned that some of the cars could have a manufacturing defect that might cause them to catch fire. For safety's sake, the automaker recommended Bolt owners restrict their use of the car to avoid straining the batteries, and park them away from their homes.
CARS
Autoblog

Chevy Bolt battery production resumes; battery replacements get priority

There's good news for Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners and prospective buyers. General Motors announced that battery production is resuming for the little electric cars. Apparently GM and battery manufacturer LG have revised their manufacturing processes to avoid the issue that was causing the battery fires. The automaker said the fires could occur when a battery cell had both a "folded separator," which separates the cathode and anode, and a "torn" anode.
CARS

