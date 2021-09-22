Chevy Bolt drivers affected by nationwide recall ask for loaner cars

Regrettably, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt owner in Cherokee County, Georgia, gained an intimate understanding of why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and GM recommend parking and charging your Bolt outside. We don't have many details, but via Inside EVs, the Cherokee County fire and emergency services got a call to respond to a home fire just after 9 a.m. The resident told the firefighters his smoke alarms started going off, and he traced the source to a 2019 Bolt parked in an adjoining garage. Firefighters doused the fire and got the car out of the garage, rescuing the situation soon enough so that the only secondary fallout was to a Dodge Ram parked alongside that "received some smoke damage." The Bolt, however, was toast — another EV sacrificed to battery chemistry and rare defects.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO