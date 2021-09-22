CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Eight Vietnam veterans from Washington County on Saturday’s Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Co., WI – Eight Vietnam veterans from Washington County on Saturday’s Honor Flight. Vietnam Army Gary Pichler of Colgate, Vietnam Navy Michael Kendall of Colgate, Vietnam Navy David Gierach of Germantown, Vietnam Air Force Bette Cosgrove of Hubertus, Vietnam Navy Thomas Okruhlica of Jackson, Vietnam Air Force Daniel Schmidt of Kewaskum, Vietnam Army Peter Waldkirch of West Bend, and Vietnam Army Charles Woodhull West Bend.

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

