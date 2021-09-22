CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. Mets-Boston Runs

Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor walks. Javier Baez singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso walks. Javier Baez to second. Francisco Lindor to third. J.D. Davis walks. Pete Alonso to second. Javier Baez to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Pete Alonso out at home. Javier Baez scores. Kevin Pillar flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field to Bobby Dalbec.

