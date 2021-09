A total of 21 golfers will compete in Thursday’s MIAA Western Massachusetts Girls Individual Golf Championship at the Country Club of Wilbraham. There will be six groups of golfers out on the course, with three groups of four girls and three groups of three. Tee times for the event start at 9:00 a.m., when the first group kicks off the tournament. Here are the groups of golfers aiming for a first place finish:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO