College Sports

All of a sudden, Aggies have options at QB

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

New Mexico State University’s quarterback prospects have improved dramatically over the course of a week. Who will start at the position this week, however, is uncertain. Third-string QB Dino Maldonado was largely forced into action last week against South Carolina State because of injuries to regular starter Jonah Johnson (wrist) and backup Weston Eget (knee). Maldonado, a sophomore walk-on, made the most of his opportunity, passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-35 Aggies victory. Monday he was named College Sports Madness Independent Offensive Player of the Week.

www.abqjournal.com

