Rockford University’s Jaelen Ray named to the D3football.com Team of the Week

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University quarterback Jaelen Ray earned yet another award this season when it was announced that he had been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. This is the second weekly award in just three weeks for Ray, who was also named the NACC Football Offensive Player of the Week back in week one. Ray becomes just the fifth RU football player to be named to the D3football.com of the Week and the first ever Regent quarterback to receive the honor.

