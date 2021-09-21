CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Soap Alum Ignacio Serricchio Heads to Firefly Lane

By Jillian Bowe
daytimeconfidential.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actor Ignacio Serricchio has signed on as a series regular on Netflix's Firefly Lane. The series is based on the novel by Kristin Hannah of the same name, focusing on the lifelong friendship of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who navigate the ups and downs of their friendship.

daytimeconfidential.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Firefly Lane Adds Grey's Alum, Rugrats Renewed and More

Firefly Lane is recruiting another former Grey’s Anatomy doctor: Greg Germann will recur during Season 2 of the Netflix drama, starring Grey’s vet Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will play Benedict Binswanger, the scion of an influential logging family who runs for governor of Washington in the 1980s. Additionally, Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space, Good Girls) is joining the show in the series-regular role of Danny Diaz, a cocky sportscaster-turned-reporter who spars and sparks with Heigl’s character Tully. New recurring players also include India de Beaufort (One Day at a Time) as Charlotte, an aspiring...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Adds Four to Cast, Including Jolene Purdy & Greg Germann

Hit Netflix series Firefly Lane has just found four new cast members in India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio. The newcomers join series regulars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who play lifelong best friends. Firefly Lane is based on a novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah and tells the decades-spanning story of two best friends who stay together no matter how different their respective lives become. Season 2 of Firefly Lane is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada. Maggie Friedman serves as the showrunner while star Heigl is credited as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Firefly Lane Season 2 Will Feature Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star

When Firefly Lane first debuted on Netflix, the series only covered the first half of the book it was based on. On the one hand, that left audiences hungry for more. On the other, it meant if the show were to be renewed for a second season, there would be more material to cover. Unsurprisingly, Netflix greenlit Firefly Lane for Season 2, guaranteeing more of Tully and Kate’s story will be told.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Netflix Adds 4 New Cast Members to ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 (Including Another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star)

If you’re already missing Virgin River, then allow Firefly Lane to fill the void. Netflix just made four major casting announcements for Firefly Lane season two, which recently began production. The streaming service confirmed that Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort and Jolene Purdy are set to star in the new episodes alongside the show’s two leads: Katherine Heigl (Tully Hart) and Sarah Chalke (Kate Mularky).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
spoilertv.com

Firefly Lane - Season 2 - Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort & Jolene Purdy Join Cast

Netflix’s Firefly Lane, headlined by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, has set four major cast additions for the upcoming second season. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost In Space) has joined as a new series regular. Greg Germann, coming off his four-year stint on Grey’s Anatomy, has been tapped as a recurring alongside India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as well as The White Lotus breakout Jolene Purdy.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Catch up With Soap Alum Jake Weary

Please join daytime alum Jake Weary for a special interview in The Locher room on Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. ET!. Although best known for his current role as Deran Cody on TNT’s ANIMAL KINGDOM, Weary made his television debut on GUIDING LIGHT opposite his mother, Kim Zimmer (Reva). He then went on to play the role of Luke Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2005. He has also made appearances on primetime series like LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, CHICAGO FIRE, and PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and can be seen in films like It Follows, Finding Steve McQueen, and It Chapter Two. So there will be plenty to talk about besides ANIMAL KINGDOM’s upcoming season five finale!
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Germann
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Ignacio Serricchio
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Sarah Chalke
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefly Lane#Soap#General Hospital
thefocus.news

Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Returns

Janice Lynde, who originated the role of Leslie Brooks in 1973, will be reprising the role of the renowned pianist for several episodes in mid-October. Lynde, who last appeared in Genoa City in 2018, will be interacting with other legacy characters during her brief run.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy