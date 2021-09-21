CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mayim Bialik Wants to Host Jeopardy! Full Time

By Jeremy Dick
tvweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just might see Mayim Bialik stick around as Alex Trebek's successor. Ever since Trebek passed away following a cancer battle in 2020, the search for his replacement has proven to be incredibly difficult. A series of celebrity guest hosts were brought in to allow the producers time to find a suitable host, and by the end of it, executive producer Mike Richards controversially announced he'd be hosting Jeopardy! full time with Bialik hosting primetime specials and spinoffs.

tvweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Alex Trebek family’s tribute on Mike Richards’ first ‘Jeopardy!’ show

“Jeopardy!” is back for its monumental 38th season with a host that viewers thought they got rid of — and a tear-jerking tribute to its late beloved host. Former executive producer and would-be host Mike Richards’ episode aired Monday in a pre-recorded segment. He hosted the show just before his ousting when some controversial comments he made in the past came to light.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Solid for Mike Richards’ Hosting Week

Ratings for the opening week of Jeopardy!‘s 2021-22 season — and the only week with Mike Richards as host — were up a bit from the same week a year ago. Richards, the former executive producer of the syndicated game show, presided over the opening week of shows. He was pushed out of the role after The Ringer‘s Claire McNear surfaced crude and sexist comments he made on a podcast during his tenure at The Price Is Right. Jeopardy! producer, Sony Pictures TV, briefly kept Richards on as executive producer before relieving him of those duties 11 days later. Jeopardy! averaged 8.38...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They Found Perfect ‘Solution’ to Show’s Ongoing Hosting Dilemma

Some Jeopardy! fans are ready for the long line of guest hosts to come to an end. It ended for a short time last month. Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards would host the show. However, that didn’t sit well with fans. For one, many long-time viewers of the show believed that Richards rigged the selection process. Then, reports of workplace discrimination lawsuits began to recirculate.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Mike Richards
AceShowbiz

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

The former 'Chelsea' star sparks romance rumors with the stand-up comedian after they were caught on camera packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in August. AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has added fuel to rumors suggesting that she's dating Jo Koy. Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up to the stand-up comic, the "Chelsea" alum raved about falling in love with her "best" guy.
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Oprah Winfrey Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Patricia Lofton, Patricia Lee Lloyd, Jeffrey Lee. If you live in this world and if are not under a cave, then you must have heard the name of Oprah Winfrey. Oprah is one of the most famous American Talk show hosts and a producer, author, actress, and philanthropist. She is one of the most notable talks show hosts, and she is also most famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. It was one of the highest-rated TV programs of its kind.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KIMT

Barbara Walters Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of famed journalist Barbara Walters. Birth date: September 25, 1929 (some sources say 1931) Marriages: Merv Adelson (1986-1992, divorced); Lee Guber (1963-1976, divorced); Robert Henry Katz (1955-1958, divorced) Children: Adopted with Guber: Jackie, 1968. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1953. Other Facts. Walters has...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger go Instagram official

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are making their relationship Instagram official. The 42-year-old television personality and 52-year-old actress confirmed dating rumors Wednesday with a cozied-up photo on Anstead's Instagram account. The black and white photo shows Anstead and Zellweger smiling as they pose for a selfie....
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Andrea Martin, singer-songwriter behind En Vogue and Monica hits, dead at 49

Andrea Martin, the singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York, whose collaborations with some of R&B’s biggest names soared up the music charts, died Monday, according to an announcement on her Instagram page. She was 49. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends,” read...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy