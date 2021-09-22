CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former The Bachelor Couple Juan Pablo Galavis And Nikki Ferrell Hang Out After 7 Years Post-Split

By Evie
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdNO2_0c3xHGab00

Hey, remember Juan Pablo Galavis ? Chris Harrison once said that he was the worst Bachelor ever. Andi Dorfman and Clare Crawley were on his season of The Bachelor . Andi called him out for minimizing all the women’s feelings by saying, “it’s ok.” She went on to hire a ghost writer – I mean – to write a book – called, “It’s not okay.” Claire, who made it to the final two , wound up telling him off after he whispered some gross things in her ear. Thankfully, she’s happy with Dale Moss , from her season of The Bachelorette .

Juan Pablo wound up picking Nikki Ferrell , but they didn’t get engaged. They left The Bachelor as a couple ready to explore their relationship without cameras. Then they broke up seven months later. Now, after seven years of not seeing each other, People reports that Juan Pablo and Nikki “reunited recently in Kansas City, Missouri.”

“In the photo, the duo strolled through the The Plaza shopping center in Kansas City, and both smiled for the camera as Galavis , holding an ice cream cone with two spoons, snapped a selfie.” In the caption of the Instagram post, he wrote, “GREAT 7 years of CATCHING up.”

Juan Pablo was a soccer player and single dad during his time on the show. People reminds us that he joined Bachelor Nation, “after first joining the franchise on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette .” This story is definitely digging into the archives! He married a model from Venezuela in 2016, but they divorced in 2018.

RELATED: Next Star Of The Bachelor Is Reportedly Clayton Echard From Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette

Nikki , “a pediatric nurse,” actually has a similar story: People says she “married longtime friend Tyler VanLoo in 2016.” However, they also say that, “ US Weekly reported that they split in 2018 , it appears that they have since reconciled.”

Right after their break-up, Juan Pablo and Nikki reportedly split due to “a difference of lifestyles,” according to E! News . “At the end of the day, we gave it a go, but we’re two different people,” Nikki had shared.

This news is equal parts random and shocking. Maybe this means Juan Pablo wasn’t all bad if Nikki’s willing to stay in touch like this?

RELATED: Becca Kufrin Claps Back After Fan Says Thomas Jacobs Has “Red Flags”; Bachelor Franchise Alum Katie Thurston Approves & Says She’s “Obsessed” With Their Romance

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS BLAST FROM THE PAST? WAS JUAN PABLO THAT BAD? COULD IT HAVE BEEN BAD EDITING? DO YOU WANT TO SEE NIKKI OR JUAN PABLO ON BACHELOR IN PARADISE?

[Photo Credit: ABC ]

The post Former The Bachelor Couple Juan Pablo Galavis And Nikki Ferrell Hang Out After 7 Years Post-Split appeared first on Reality Tea .

