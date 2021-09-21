CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Media Fascination With The Petito Mystery Looks Like Racism To Some Native Americans

The FBI has confirmed that remains found in Wyoming Sunday are the body of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito. The mystery around the death of the photogenic young white woman with a carefree social media presence has been headline news across the country. And that's frustrating to people who say the media...

@wearemitu

The Gabby Petito Case Has Some People Calling Out the Double Standard Media Coverage Of Missing White Women

On Sunday, the FBI announced that they had found the remains of a woman matching the description of 22-year-old Gabby Petito in the Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming. After days of frantic searching and a media storm, the worst-case scenario happened: Gabby Petito was dead. Tributes flooded social media with people condemning domestic violence and the insidious nature of spousal abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tspr.org

Commentary: The Resurgence of Racism Against Asian Americans - A Reckoning

Attacks on Asian Americans in the United States in the last year have risen coinciding with the anti-Chinese rhetoric tied with the pandemic and by the proliferation of far-right propaganda. Xenophobia has been an American staple and the scapegoating of Asians is nothing new. The Asian narrative in America has been historically torturous. Asians in this country for centuries have been subjected to all manner of unconscionable acts, which they have quietly endured. It’s been said that Asians are minimized in America because they minimize themselves. "Keep your head down, work hard, and don’t complain;" such are the Asian rules of conduct for success in America. Collectivism and face saving, which feed these behaviors, are fundamentally crucial in Asian cultures because the first one ensures harmony on which the second one is built. But as recent events show, this thinking needs a major overhaul.
SOCIETY
kinyradio.com

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says extensive news media coverage of the death of Gabby Petito should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States. The first Native American Cabinet secretary said her heart goes out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Wyoming State
talbotspy.org

Gabby Petito, Domestic Violence, and Racism by J.E. Dean

I start my mornings, before getting out of bed, with a quick glance a Google News. That’s where I first read the name Gabby Petito. Something about her disappearing. I didn’t read the details. I was more interested in other news, including the then-pending “J6 Justice” protest, hurricanes, Congress, migrants in Texas, and a few other things.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool Illuminations face Native American racism claims

Blackpool's council is to review the town's Illuminations after receiving complaints that a section of the famous lights is racist. The authority said two people of "Native American origin" had raised concerns about a panel which shows six men in headdresses and a totem pole. The panel dates from the...
SOCIETY
Virginia Mercury

Three factors that created perfect conditions for a 2020 homicide spike

By Justin Nix, University of Nebraska Omaha Homicides in the U.S. spiked by almost 30 percent in 2020. That was the main takeaway from figures released on Sept. 27, by the FBI that showed almost uniform increases across America in the murder rate. The fact that big cities, small cities, suburbs and rural areas – in both […] The post Three factors that created perfect conditions for a 2020 homicide spike appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
obsev.com

Real Photos of Native Americans that Are Incredibly Fascinating

Long before European settlers colonized what would later become known as the United States, the land was owned by more than 570 Native American tribes. These tribes were spread throughout the region and each one had their own history, culture, creation myths, and traditions. Sadly, the colonization process cost these...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Beast

Native American Woman Mysteriously Vanishes on Las Vegas Trip

A Native American woman vanished earlier this month while vacationing in Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends, and now her family is desperate to find her. The family and friends of 30-year-old Reatha May Finkbonner, who is a member of the Lummi Nation, a tribal community near Bellingham, Washington, have been searching for their loved one since she went missing on Sept. 3 during the Las Vegas trip, according to a news release they shared with local police last week.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Spectator

The mysterious disappearance and death of Gabby Petito

The tragic story and ongoing investigation of the Gabby Petito. Two people take a trip across the country. Only one returns home. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old woman from Suffolk County, New York, has been very prevalent in the media due to her recent disappearance. Petito has been described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Support for marriage between white and Black people in America just hit an all-time high

Over the past six years, it feels like race relations have been on the decline in the U.S. We've lived through Donald Trump's appeals to America's racist underbelly. The nation has endured countless murders of unarmed Black people by police. We've also been bombarded with viral videos of people calling the police on people of color for simply going about their daily lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox10phoenix.com

How social media sleuths can help -- and hurt -- a case like Gabby Petito's

TAMPA, Fla. - They scroll through her social media accounts, analyzing photos and Google Maps. An army of digital detectives is unofficially on the case of Gabby Petito, whose story has captivated the internet. Haley Toumaian, a TikTok user out of California, says she was drawn to the 22-year-old’s disappearance...
TAMPA, FL
