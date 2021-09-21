CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Anonymous' hackers claim to hit website hosting firm popular with Proud Boys

By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hacking collective Anonymous last week claimed to have stolen and leaked reams of data held by Epik, a website hosting firm popular with far-right organizations like the Proud Boys.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Anonymous Leaked a Bunch of Data From a Right-Wing Web Host

The hacktivist collective targeted the domain registrar Epik for providing services to clients including the Texas GOP, Parler, and 8chan. Hacktivist collective Anonymous claims to have obtained gigabytes of data from Epik, which provides domain name, hosting, and DNS services for a variety of clients. These include the Texas GOP, Gab, Parler, and 8chan, among other right-wing sites. The stolen data has been released as a torrent. The hacktivist collective says that the data set, which is over 180 GB in size, contains a "decade's worth of data from the company."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Hunt
infosecurity-magazine.com

Texas GOP Website Down After Anonymous Hack

The website of the Texas Republican Party appeared to be hacked over the weekend and remained largely offline on Monday. TexasGOP.org showed several crude messages on Saturday — the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks — ridiculing the state’s Republican Party and attacking Texas’ new ‘Heartbeat Act.’. Individuals...
TEXAS STATE
beincrypto.com

Hackers Compromise Bitcoin.org Website, Promoting Giveaway Scam

Bitcoin.org targeted by hackers. A popup message appeared on the site saying “the bitcoin foundation was giving back to the community!”. The website is now down, probably undergoing fixes while the team determines the source of the hack. promo. BIT Launchpad: Up To 3,500 FREE BIT. Don’t Miss The Beat....
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker Group#Proud Boys#The Hacker#Hackers#Gab#Harvard University#Australian#Cnn Com
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parler
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

662K+
Followers
101K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy