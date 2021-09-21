'Anonymous' hackers claim to hit website hosting firm popular with Proud Boys

The hacktivist collective targeted the domain registrar Epik for providing services to clients including the Texas GOP, Parler, and 8chan. Hacktivist collective Anonymous claims to have obtained gigabytes of data from Epik, which provides domain name, hosting, and DNS services for a variety of clients. These include the Texas GOP, Gab, Parler, and 8chan, among other right-wing sites. The stolen data has been released as a torrent. The hacktivist collective says that the data set, which is over 180 GB in size, contains a "decade's worth of data from the company."
