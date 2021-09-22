CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph. Strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 33. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 22:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected, strongest near Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Winds will be strongest near the Gaviota area. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have decreased below advisory level and therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire on schedule.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 03:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures mostly between 32 and 36 degrees will allow for significant frost formation in the advisory area. Localized freezing conditions are possible. * WHERE...In California, Weed and areas near the community of Klamath River in Central Siskiyou County. In Oregon, portions of Josephine County and Jackson County, primarily the Applegate Valley including Williams, Provolt, and Applegate. Areas in and around the town of Prospect, where freezing conditions are also possible. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost will be possible in some locations where low temperatures are between 36 and 39F. This advisory is for locations where lows are likely to be 36 degrees or lower. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures 32 to 36 degrees will allow for significant frost formation. * WHERE - For the Freeze Warning: Areas in and around McCloud. - For the Frost Advisory: Mount Shasta City to South Weed. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor irrigation equipment. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Utah Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds will cause rough chop on Utah Lake. Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility. Difficult driving conditions due to crosswinds for high profile vehicles.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 15:34:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lares; Moca; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 234 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Moca, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 14:51:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hormigueros; Maricao; Mayaguez; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Hormigueros in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 151 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Maricao, Mayaguez, San German by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

