Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures mostly between 32 and 36 degrees will allow for significant frost formation in the advisory area. Localized freezing conditions are possible. * WHERE...In California, Weed and areas near the community of Klamath River in Central Siskiyou County. In Oregon, portions of Josephine County and Jackson County, primarily the Applegate Valley including Williams, Provolt, and Applegate. Areas in and around the town of Prospect, where freezing conditions are also possible. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost will be possible in some locations where low temperatures are between 36 and 39F. This advisory is for locations where lows are likely to be 36 degrees or lower. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO