Michael D. Corcoran

Michael David Corcoran, 84, of West End, formerly of New Jersey, passed suddenly at his home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Helen Platt Corcoran. After graduating from high school, Mike served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Queens, where he met Patricia Adams. The two married on Feb. 20, 1959, and moved to Astoria, Queens. Mike started working for the New York Transit Authority, a career that lasted 33 years.