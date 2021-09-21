CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company,' releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours. On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets 'Surveillance'...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
BUSINESS
oilcity.news

Fiber-optic internet provider announces $24 million expansion into Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Bluepeak, an internet provider that is a subsidiary of Missouri-based Clarity Telecom, LLC said in a press release Wednesday that it is planning to break ground on a new high-speed fiber-optic internet network in Casper. The project is expected to get underway in the first half of...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
High Plains Journal

Million-dollar system improves peanut quality

The peanut industry is getting excited to learn what a new $1 million-plus peanut sheller at Texas A&M AgriLife Foundation Seed in Vernon will mean to improvements in seed production and marketability. Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Peanut Producers will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept....
AGRICULTURE
buffalonynews.net

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Gladstone Capital Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding 5.375% Notes Due 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the 'Company') today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2024 (the '2024 Notes') on November 1, 2021. A notice of redemption will be mailed to all registered holders of the 2024 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association (the 'Trustee'), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2018, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 1.01(g) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 10, 2019 (collectively, the 'Indenture'). The redemption date is November 1, 2021. The redemption price for the 2024 Notes equals 100% of the $38,812,500 aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest otherwise payable for the then-current quarterly interest period accrued to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. In connection with the redemption, the 2024 Notes will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optex Systems Announces#Richardson#Optex Systems Holdings#Otcqb#Opxs#The Applied Optics Center#Optex Systems Inc#Aoc#Optex Systems Optex#Iso 9001 2015#Department Of Defense#Dod#Company#The U S Government#Sec
coinspeaker.com

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 Has Announced Its Launch and Is Preparing for a Private Token Sale Round

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0, a part of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) TG Ecosystem, has announced that it is launching its platform and is preparing for a private round of TGDAO token sales. The TG DAO 3.0 platform offers a full range of services for the development and launching of blockchain projects and startups from the real economic sector. Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 offers, in particular, services such as acceleration, legal support, and packaging of start-ups, as well as attracting investments for further development.
AGRICULTURE
buffalonynews.net

Ford to invest in Electric vehicle production

Dearborn (Michigan) [US], September 28 (ANI): Ford Motor on Monday announced to invest USD billions of dollars in Electric vehicle production in the United States. It announced to build three battery factories and one electric truck plant in the US, which would produce 11,000 jobs in the coming four years, reported New York Times.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces ZENGuard Viral and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency Test Results

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces test results demonstrating significantly enhanced bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) and viral filtration efficiency (VFE) of ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks. The ZENGuard™ coated masks removed 98.9% more bacteria and 97.8% more virus particles compared to a typical ASTM level 3, 3-ply uncoated mask. With BFE and VFE levels over 99.99%, the company believes that these are the highest filtration efficiency numbers for surgical masks in the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
businessalabama.com

Dynetics lands $237 million weapon system contract

An artist’s rendering of Enduring Shield. (Rendering courtesy Dynetics) Dynetics, based in Huntsville, has been awarded a $237 million contract by the U.S. Army to produce a mobile, ground-based weapon system. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires…
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Centamin aims to add 3.0 million gold ounces to reserves

Centamin PLC (CEE-TSX, LON-CEY) said Thursday it plans to add 3.0 million ounces of gold to its mineral reserves by 2024. It said the vision for growth includes extending the underground mine life at its key Sukari mine in Egypt to 10 years. Centamin CEO Martin Horgan said the company...
METAL MINING
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS
buffalonynews.net

Ayushman Bharat Mission single window for healthcare

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr R S Sharma on Tuesday said that the mission is a single-window for all the solutions related to healthcare facilities including doctors, laboratories, tests etc.
HEALTH
sldinfo.com

Marine Corps Leadership Focuses on Ground-Based Ship-Killing Missiles

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.—The Marine Corps’ top modernization priority is fulfilling the requirement for a ground-based anti-ship missile capability. The operational requirement for this ship-killing capability is a relatively new development stemming from the Commandant’s Planning Guidance and the Corps’ Force Design 2030 efforts. “As the Marine Corps’ first...
MILITARY
AFP

Amazon unveils 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality. The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home. Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera. "Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy