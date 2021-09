On October 29, Teethgrynder, the solo project of Scottish musician Jay Thurley, will release Hostages via Isolation Records. The album features guest appearances from members of Bossk, Filth is Eternal and Fall of Efrafa, and today, Thurley has shared a new single from the album, “Not Lonely,” featuring Evan Patterson of Jaye Jayle. The song is a melodic, gothic chamber-folk track that’s both rustic and graceful. And its video, all black and white, follows an old man in his rural home, brushing his teeth, working in his shed, drinking whisky and eventually taking a walk into a strangely eerie woods. Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO