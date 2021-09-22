Road rage incidents & interstate shootings on the rise in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, TN. — Road rage incidents and interstate shootings are on the rise.

We’re not even out of September and Memphis police say we’ve already had more this year than last year.

The most recent happened this past Sunday on I-240 EB near the Airways exit. Police say two victims were taken to the hospital. On the same day, another shooting happened on I-240 near Covington Pike. One man was shot and taken to the hospital. 33-year-old Mack Finnie was arrested and charged in that case.

In 2020, the city saw 83 interstate shootings. This year, Memphis police say they’ve responded to 89 interstate shootings, 12 of which have been solved.

In an effort to reduce road rage, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of MPD and THP, started their ‘Slow Down Memphis’ campaign on August 5.

“What we do is we focus on different areas different weeks, so you won’t see us in one area all the time,” Lt. Gracie Hatchett said.

So far, deputies have issued more than 500 citations. Hatchett said if you find yourself in the middle of a road rage incident, get away from the other driver and call police.

“I think it’s very important we stress we don’t want citizens engaging in these types of incidents because we don’t want them to put themselves in a situation where it could cause bodily harm,” she said.

Memphis police said taking note of the make, model, the color of the car and description of the driver can help officers find the person responsible for erratic behavior.

