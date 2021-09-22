CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, IN

New Haven Parks locates owners of missing wedding photo

WANE-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department says it has found the owner of a missing wedding photo that was left in a park building in 2019. On Monday, the Parks Department posted on Facebook saying it was looking for the owners of a wedding picture that has been in the lost and found at the office “for awhile.” On Tuesday, the department said it received a few calls and did some digging on Facebook before receiving a phone call from the owner.

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
New Haven, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Society
State
Ohio State
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
New Haven, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Wedding#The Parks Department
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy