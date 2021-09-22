New Haven Parks locates owners of missing wedding photo

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department says it has found the owner of a missing wedding photo that was left in a park building in 2019. On Monday, the Parks Department posted on Facebook saying it was looking for the owners of a wedding picture that has been in the lost and found at the office “for awhile.” On Tuesday, the department said it received a few calls and did some digging on Facebook before receiving a phone call from the owner.