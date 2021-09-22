CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump sues New York Times and his niece over tax report

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump on Tuesday over the news outlet's 2018 reporting on his tax records, the Daily Beast first reported. Details: The suit, filed in New York's Dutchess County, alleges NYT journalists "engaged in an...

www.axios.com

Comments / 87

David McGriff
6d ago

Hahahaha hahahaha all Trump's tax fraud is coming out as all the Kings men tumble down and rats leave the sinking ship. hahahaha hahahaha communist party supporter trying to overthrow the USA government.

Reply(2)
57
wayne stewart
6d ago

funny trump doesnt mind you seeing the nude pictures of his wife on the internet but he sure is hiding those tax returns. i thought he promised to release them i guess that was a lie to

Reply(3)
30
ceres caballes
6d ago

More jobs for lawyers. 😀I hope he pays them and does not stiff them. My advice to lawyers, make sure you are payed in advanced.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
MSNBC

George W. Bush condemns 'violent extremists,' Trump pushes back

Exactly 20 years after the Sept. 11 attack, George W. Bush delivered remarks in Pennsylvania, from the field where Flight 93 crashed. The former president's speech was poignant, and in many ways, important. "[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders,...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan’s Office Denies He Was Caught Blabbing to Reporter About Imminent Trump 2024 Run

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Thursday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Early Friday, she posted a video of Jordan saying: “President Trump, he’s gonna run again... I know so, I talked to him yesterday, he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” The video didn’t contain Jordan saying Trump would announce “any day now,” and it’s not clear if there’s more footage yet to be published. When asked about the earlier reported quote, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his defeat in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's legal mess: New testimony in criminal probe ratchets up pressure

Two members of Trump’s inner circle went under oath before a New York grand jury in a move that shows DA Cy Vance is not done with his investigation into the Trump Organization, according to reporting from The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Trump Organization insider Barbara Res and attorney Maya Wiley to discuss where the case is headed.Sept. 2, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
George Floyd
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jesse Benton
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Rand Paul#The New York Times#Nyt#Simon Schuster#The Times#Congress Editor#Gop#Russian#The Justice Department#Republican#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
IE Voice

President Biden: Time To Dance With Those Who Brought You To The Party

Followers of this column will not be surprised to learn I voted for Joe Biden. I voted for him not because he was my first choice but because he was the last man standing among Democrats. I voted for him out of an abundance of hope he would deliver on the promises he made to millions of people of color, women, Dreamers, and others who believe the nation’s historical penchant for institutional and systemic inequities must be acknowledged, repudiated, and remediated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden administration plans to revamp DACA after judge called Obama program that protects 600,000 immigrant Dreamers from deportation unlawful

The Biden administration on Monday took steps to revamp a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) proposal after a July ruling prohibited the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from granting new requests. DACA, which protects over 600,000 people who were brought to the country illegally as children, known as Dreamers,...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy