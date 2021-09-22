Trump sues New York Times and his niece over tax report

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Thursday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Early Friday, she posted a video of Jordan saying: “President Trump, he’s gonna run again... I know so, I talked to him yesterday, he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” The video didn’t contain Jordan saying Trump would announce “any day now,” and it’s not clear if there’s more footage yet to be published. When asked about the earlier reported quote, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his defeat in 2020.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 DAYS AGO