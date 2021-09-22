CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fall equinox Wednesday marks the beginning of a season with many changes

By Nathan Gidley
WANE-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The autumn equinox is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 PM! This is when we officially say goodbye to summer and hello to fall!. The fall equinox, like the spring equinox, is when the sun’s rays are aligned directly over the equator. This means the length of day and night is nearly equal across the world. We see around 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime. We now begin to lose daylight through the season, due to the tilt of the earth as it rotates around the sun.

