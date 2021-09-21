CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCM Resources Closes Financing

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...

www.buffalonynews.net

buffalonynews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company,' releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours. On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets 'Surveillance'...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
buffalonynews.net

Gladstone Capital Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding 5.375% Notes Due 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the 'Company') today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2024 (the '2024 Notes') on November 1, 2021. A notice of redemption will be mailed to all registered holders of the 2024 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association (the 'Trustee'), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2018, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 1.01(g) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 10, 2019 (collectively, the 'Indenture'). The redemption date is November 1, 2021. The redemption price for the 2024 Notes equals 100% of the $38,812,500 aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest otherwise payable for the then-current quarterly interest period accrued to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. In connection with the redemption, the 2024 Notes will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buffalonynews.net

IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Battery Resourcers raises $70M to grow closed-loop battery supply chain

The company, which is based in Worcester, Massachusetts, doesn’t just recycle batteries. It has also engineered a process to turn that recycled material back into critical battery materials — specifically, nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes and purified graphite, a material used in anodes. It intends to sell those materials right back to the battery manufacturer.
WORCESTER, MA
seniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
ECONOMY
Wicked Local

Vineyard Wind closes financing, plans to start hiring for construction

The hiring and training for onshore and offshore construction of the Vineyard Wind I project can begin in the coming days and weeks now that the Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture has secured $2.3 billion to finance its construction. Vineyard Wind announced Wednesday that its first project,...
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

E-Commerce Brand-Builder Merama Closes US$225 Million Series B Financing Co-Led by Advent International and SoftBank

Largest Series B round in Latin America to date comes just five months after Merama’s Series A round. New investor Globo Ventures and existing investors Monashees, Valor Capital, Balderton Capital and MAYA Capital also participated. Proceeds will be used to exponentially grow, professionalize and incubate some of the largest e-commerce...
ECONOMY
World Bank Blogs

Resilient finance: Closing the protection gap against disaster risk

In July 2021, catastrophic flooding inundated parts of Germany and Belgium with damage spreading further into neighboring countries. The flooding took the lives of over 200 people and caused devastating damage to homes and businesses; the insurance industry is expecting losses on the scale of billions of EUR. Governments will...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
buffalonynews.net

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Announces the Beginning of Well Rework Operations on the Hearne #1 Well in Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: 9/28/2021

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick has a workover rig on location and has begun reworking operations on its 25% ownership Interest in the 480-acre Ben Hearne #1 Lease in Van Zandt, Texas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

