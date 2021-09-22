CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semifinalists for 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

By Jacob Oliva
 7 days ago
The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards organization has staged a huge announcement at the Motor Bella. The six-day event replaces the usual Detroit Auto Show this year, held at the M1 Concourse in Michigan. After the first 38 eligible cars announced earlier, NACTOY...

