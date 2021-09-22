Semifinalists for 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.

