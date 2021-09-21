Leon Allred, 98, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Leon was born Aug. 13, 1923, in Moore County to G.C. and Dollie Allred. He found his calling in engineering while working at the Aberdeen & Rockfish railroad from 1942, at age 19, until his retirement in 1988 after 46 years of service. He loved telling his life stories of carrying soldiers and equipment on the train to and from Fayetteville during the war, planting trees locally like longleaf pines and peaches and how to drive a train.