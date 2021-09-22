CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s a Bad Number Feat. Chris Andrews | NESN Chicken Dinner Podcast Ep. 149

By Sam Panayotovich
NESN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Betting on the NFL is more entertaining than most movies. In this episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, Sam Panayotovich discusses the NFL betting rollercoaster and new Heisman Trophy betting favorite Matt Corral. Special guest Chris Andrews from the South Point joins the show to talk about booking Tom Brady at age 44 and his biggest Super Bowl liability.

