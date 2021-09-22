CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies survive their own mistakes for potential season-saving win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nine innings Tuesday night, the Phillies provided a clinic, at least on the offensive side of things, in self-destructive baseball. They had a runner on third base with one out in the first inning and did not get him in. They had 12 opportunities with runners in scoring position in the first nine innings and had only one hit. And, perhaps most glaring, Bryce Harper ran into two outs on the bases, including one at home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.

FanSided

3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
MLB
NBC Sports

Playoffs? Phillies could struggle for a winning season

The Phillies’ annual September swoon continued to gain steam Tuesday night with another loss against a team with a losing record. And if the Phillies aren’t careful, they could have a losing record as soon as Wednesday night. The Phils dropped to 72-72 in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago...
MLB
inquirer.com

Phillies won’t be on NBC Sports Philadelphia this weekend amid playoff chase

Good luck finding the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia this weekend. Thanks to a playoff chase that has Philadelphia in striking distance of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the Phillies-Mets games Saturday and Sunday will air nationally to an audience of millions. Saturday night’s game will air...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Phillies blow 2 saves, win on walk-off passed ball

It wasn’t the type of win that makes you believe that a hot streak is coming — quite the opposite, really. But the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, improving to 73-72 on the 2021 season. Bryce Harper led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double...
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ian Kennedy: Notches 24th save

Kennedy fired a perfect ninth inning, earning the save in the win over the Mets on Saturday. Kennedy entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. He retired the side in order for his 24th save of the season. The closer earned the save on back-to-back days. The 36-year-old has a 5.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 22 punchouts in 18 innings this season.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler ‘owned’ his former team in 2021

Zack Wheeler has made his former team pay since joining the Phillies. When the Philadelphia Phillies signed free-agent Zack Wheeler after the 2019 season, they hoped the New York Mets moving on from him would be a decision their division rivals would regret. So far, that wish has been granted.
MLB
Delaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: J.T. Realmuto saves day for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — With the taunting right field scoreboard showing the Atlanta Braves with a lead in Arizona, and with Citizens Bank Park quiet after another night of lackluster offense, the Phillies Tuesday looked for a lifeline. They found J.T. Realmuto. With two out in the bottom of the 10th, and...
MLB
defector.com

The Phillies Are Closing An Enthralling, Excruciating Season

Bryce Harper rounded third base like his life depended upon beating the throw heading towards home plate. The Phillies trailed the Orioles 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning, but a J.T. Realmuto drive to right had scored Ronald Torreyes. Now Harper was heading home to win the game.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned about the Orioles’ top-ranked farm from the minor league season

With only the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in their final stretch of games and a few contests left in the Dominican Summer League, a banner year on the Orioles farm is, for all intents and purposes, finished. The team will fete its minor league award winners, including co-Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year Award winners Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers and Jim Palmer Minor League ...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies bring back Bohm, activate key reliever ahead of Braves series

The Phillies' lineup is out for Tuesday night's showdown in Atlanta. The team has also made a couple of roster moves, activating reliever Connor Brogdon from the injured list and recalling infielder Alec Bohm from Triple A. Here is the lineup that Joe Girardi will use Tuesday night against Braves...
MLB
Miami Herald

Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

A dominant late-September performance by Charlie Morton left the Atlanta Braves hoping it was a preview of October postseason starts to come. Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.
MLB
FanSided

Braves Survive Game 1, Get Win in Big Series vs. Phillies

In the most pivotal series of the season, the Atlanta Braves got off to a good start by taking down the ace of the Philadelphia Phillies in game 1. This is potentially a three-game Wild Card series for the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Of course, the Braves have the edge coming in with a 2.5 game lead that is now 3.5 after their 2-1 win on Tuesday night.
MLB

