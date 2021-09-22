Phillies survive their own mistakes for potential season-saving win

For nine innings Tuesday night, the Phillies provided a clinic, at least on the offensive side of things, in self-destructive baseball. They had a runner on third base with one out in the first inning and did not get him in. They had 12 opportunities with runners in scoring position in the first nine innings and had only one hit. And, perhaps most glaring, Bryce Harper ran into two outs on the bases, including one at home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.