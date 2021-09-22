Men In Black agents wanted! DreamScape brings VR ‘Men In Black: First Assignment’ to Westfield Century City
“Men In Black: First Assignment” is DreamScape’s newest immersive virtual reality experience, plunging participants into the world of agents, aliens, and Octopoids. The Men In Black have a challenging assignment, and they’re calling on new recruits to help save the world. Ready to join up? Head to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, Calif., for the ultimate test of your alien-battling skills.attractionsmagazine.com
