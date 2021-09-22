CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men In Black agents wanted! DreamScape brings VR ‘Men In Black: First Assignment’ to Westfield Century City

By Susan and Simon Veness
Cover picture for the article“Men In Black: First Assignment” is DreamScape’s newest immersive virtual reality experience, plunging participants into the world of agents, aliens, and Octopoids. The Men In Black have a challenging assignment, and they’re calling on new recruits to help save the world. Ready to join up? Head to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, Calif., for the ultimate test of your alien-battling skills.

vrscout.com

Men In Black Is Getting Its Own Location-Based VR Game

Dreamscape’s latest VR experience has you riding intergalactic hoverbikes while battling evil Octopoid invaders. Location-based VR provider Dreamscape Immersive is back with another location-based multiplayer experience. Open to the public next month at the companies flagship location in Westfield Century City, Men In Black: First Assignment will have you teaming up with friends to save the planet from evil alien invaders.
VIDEO GAMES
