Men In Black agents wanted! DreamScape brings VR ‘Men In Black: First Assignment’ to Westfield Century City

Do you look really good in a slick suit? Are you begging for any excuse you can find to wear sunglasses indoors? Do you wish you could live Will Smith's life, but only the alien stuff? Do you want to work through some of your anger by straight-up killing aliens? Well, you better make your way over to Westfield Century City in LA, ASAP. Virtual reality firm Dreamscape is making all of your dreams come true, one virtual alien kill at a time, with their brand new "Men in Black: First Assignment" VR experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO