Prep soccer: East, West boys post home wins

MANKATO — Omar Abdi had a goal and assist as Mankato East defeated Rochester John Marshall 2-1 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.

Abdi scored in the first half, with an assist by Landon Metcalfe. In the second half, Mohamed Yusuf scored, assisted by Abdi.

JM scored with 19 minutes to play.

Owen Quist made nine saves for the Cougars, who had 10 shots on goal.

East (5-3-1, 4-2-1 in Big Nine) plays Rochester Lourdes on Thursday at Caswell North.

Mankato West boys 7, Albert Lea 0: Caspar Olseth and Kuony Chol each scored two goals as the Scarlets picked up a Big Nine win at Dakota Meadows.

A.J. Franke had a goal and assist, and Leo Demars and Ryan Rooney both scored a goal. Joey Decko had two assists, and Sam Rittmiller, Mohamed Jama and Griffin Post each had one assist.

West had a 25-2 advantage in shots. Drew Smook and Blake Como combined for a shutout.

West plays Mankato East in the annual Pack the Stands game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Caswell North.

Mankato East girls 2, Rochester John Marshall 0: Kenzie Keller and Paige Turek scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine match at Rochester.

Julia Fischer, Ella Huettl and Abby Moule each had an assist.

Ashley Fischer made seven saves. East had 19 shots.

East plays at home Thursday against Fairmont.

Mankato West girls 4, Albert Lea 0: Elise Rykhus and Aubrey Bahl each scored two goals in the Scarlets’ Big Nine road win.

Aubrey Makela, Julia Schumacher and Ellie Schanbacher each had an assist.

Anne Schill and Macy Bauer shared the goalkeeping duties. West had a 15-1 advantage in shots.

West (8-2-1) faces Mankato East at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pack the Stands game.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 7, Tri-City United 1: Derick Vivas Montoya finished with two goals and two assists for the Crusaders in the home victory.

Wilber Coca-Romero also scored two goals, and Danny Coreas had a goal and an assist.

The Crusaders play Thursday at Marshall.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 6, Tri-City United 0: Maddie Cooney scored twice for the Crusaders in the road victory.

Jaylee Ely, Fernanda Zepeda, Lilli Ruhland and Lucy Richards also scored.

Morgan Roemhidlt got the shutout in goal for the Crusaders.