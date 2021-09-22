CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Prep soccer: East, West boys post home wins

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 7 days ago

The Free Press

MANKATO — Omar Abdi had a goal and assist as Mankato East defeated Rochester John Marshall 2-1 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.

Abdi scored in the first half, with an assist by Landon Metcalfe. In the second half, Mohamed Yusuf scored, assisted by Abdi.

JM scored with 19 minutes to play.

Owen Quist made nine saves for the Cougars, who had 10 shots on goal.

East (5-3-1, 4-2-1 in Big Nine) plays Rochester Lourdes on Thursday at Caswell North.

Mankato West boys 7, Albert Lea 0: Caspar Olseth and Kuony Chol each scored two goals as the Scarlets picked up a Big Nine win at Dakota Meadows.

A.J. Franke had a goal and assist, and Leo Demars and Ryan Rooney both scored a goal. Joey Decko had two assists, and Sam Rittmiller, Mohamed Jama and Griffin Post each had one assist.

West had a 25-2 advantage in shots. Drew Smook and Blake Como combined for a shutout.

West plays Mankato East in the annual Pack the Stands game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Caswell North.

Mankato East girls 2, Rochester John Marshall 0: Kenzie Keller and Paige Turek scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine match at Rochester.

Julia Fischer, Ella Huettl and Abby Moule each had an assist.

Ashley Fischer made seven saves. East had 19 shots.

East plays at home Thursday against Fairmont.

Mankato West girls 4, Albert Lea 0: Elise Rykhus and Aubrey Bahl each scored two goals in the Scarlets’ Big Nine road win.

Aubrey Makela, Julia Schumacher and Ellie Schanbacher each had an assist.

Anne Schill and Macy Bauer shared the goalkeeping duties. West had a 15-1 advantage in shots.

West (8-2-1) faces Mankato East at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pack the Stands game.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 7, Tri-City United 1: Derick Vivas Montoya finished with two goals and two assists for the Crusaders in the home victory.

Wilber Coca-Romero also scored two goals, and Danny Coreas had a goal and an assist.

The Crusaders play Thursday at Marshall.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 6, Tri-City United 0: Maddie Cooney scored twice for the Crusaders in the road victory.

Jaylee Ely, Fernanda Zepeda, Lilli Ruhland and Lucy Richards also scored.

Morgan Roemhidlt got the shutout in goal for the Crusaders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Rochester, MN
Sports
City
Mankato, MN
City
Marshall, MN
Mankato, MN
Sports
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
John Marshall
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
281
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy