Military

Jesse Brown Medical Center

 7 days ago

A disabled Navy veteran is speaking out after she says she was kicked out of a local VA hospital after an abrupt decision to discharge her, rather than transfer her to a rehabilitation center.

Hamilton Medical Center celebrating its heroes

Hamilton Health Care System leaders are celebrating all the healthcare associates who have gone above and beyond in taking care of the people in this community. "It takes a team to create the excellent healthcare that Hamilton provides," said Jeff Myers, CEO. "The COVID pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, but our associates have stepped up in a big way. I'm very proud of all of our Hamilton associates and the care they have provided."
Floyd County Medical Center hires new CEO

The Floyd County Medical Center Board selected Dawnett Willis as the new CEO of Floyd County Medical Center, according to a press release from the Floyd County Medical Center. Willis has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years and comes to Floyd County after working as the Chief Ancillary and Operations Officer at Pella Regional Medical Center.
Beckley Veterans Medical Center is looking for volunteers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center is looking for volunteers to help with patients. Due to COVID-19, some volunteers are not able to help at VAMC. They are asking for volunteers to help veteran patients with getting to appointments and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers.
Parrish Medical Center begins COVID-19 testing

BREVARD COUNTY, FL. – Testing opportunities for COVID-19 continue to expand in Brevard County, this time through Parrish Medical Center in Titusville which began appointment-only testing from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Appointments at Parrish are available here: https://testing.nomihealth.com/easy_registration/26/onsite. After Sept. 10, Parrish will continue COVID-19 testing from...
Critical Condition: Camden Clark Medical Center officials discuss COVID struggles

PARKERSBURG — The increase in COVID-19 cases is causing a crisis situation at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. As of Wednesday, Camden Clark was caring for 74 COVID-positive patients, many of whom are requiring increased oxygen flow, said Dr. Walter Kerschl, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “The continued...
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center updates visitor policy

CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and service counties. Effective Monday, patients are allowed one visitor at a time. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless...
2021st baby born at Riverside Regional Medical Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside marked a milestone this week at one of its hospitals. On Wednesday at 9:33 p.m., Baby Shepard Miles Suttle came into the world and became the 2021st baby born this year at Riverside Regional Medical Center. According to Riverside Regional Medical Center, Shepard weighed...
New woman in charge at Providence Medical Center ER

Kansas City, KS — Providence is proud to introduce Angie Fincher, RN, BSN, as the new Emergency Services Director. Fincher has more than 25 years of Nursing Emergency experience, including being a former staff nurse at Providence. She has managed area Emergency Room Departments, most recently with St. Luke’s Community Hospitals in Olathe and Legends Kansas City locations. She has a broad background of nursing experience, including serving as a traveling nurse across the country.
Newport Medical Center presents check to Rescue Squad

Newport Medical Center recently presented the Newport Rescue Squad with a donation to help support the group's work in the community. The donation was made by hospital CEO, Scott Williams. Rescue Squad Captain Clifton "Pud" Valentine accepted the donation on behalf of the squad. COVID-19 has impacted the fundraising opportunities...
Memorial Medical Center To Be Renamed ”Springfield Memorial Hospital”

Memorial Medical Center is getting a new name. As part of a rebranding of Memorial Health System… which will now be known simply as “Memorial Health”… the hospital will now be renamed “Springfield Memorial Hospital.” Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville is also being renamed as “Jacksonville Memorial Hospital,” and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln will be known simply as “Lincoln Memorial Hospital.”
Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
