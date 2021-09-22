CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Hancock College COVID-19 vaccine deadline fast approaching

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students at Hancock College are required to get vaccinated, and the deadline is less than two weeks away.

Administrators say so far more than 5,000 students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The college president says that is about 70% of the student body.

Hancock is offering a $250 gift card for getting fully vaccinated. That gift card will still be given out until the deadline.

Administrators say those who remain unvaccinated will need to get tested to go on campus.

The college said there will be consequences if someone fails to bring a negative test.

“However, if you don’t provide the test, you won’t be able to enter campus to take your classes or use the library,” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers.

Hancock is offering free testing on both Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses.

Right now, all students entering the college are directed to health screenings.

If students pass the health screening, they are given a sticker and are required to wear it the entire time while on campus.

News Channel 3-12

Mobile vaccine program visits schools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is trying to make COVID-19 vaccine clinics convenient by placing them at local schools. The county's Mobile Vaccine Program is focused on health equity, especially for those who can't get to other community clinics. On Monday, nurses set up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
News Channel 3-12

Former aerospace worker is now a local priest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Attendance is on the rise at Holly Cross Church in Santa Barbara and parishioners think Fr. Egren Gomez is the reason why. They are intrigued by his story. Gomez grew up in Los Angeles and worked in management in Northrop Grumman's space technology department. "I worked hard to get that job, but The post Former aerospace worker is now a local priest appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

