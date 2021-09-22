Hancock College COVID-19 vaccine deadline fast approaching

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students at Hancock College are required to get vaccinated, and the deadline is less than two weeks away.

Administrators say so far more than 5,000 students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The college president says that is about 70% of the student body.

Hancock is offering a $250 gift card for getting fully vaccinated. That gift card will still be given out until the deadline.

Administrators say those who remain unvaccinated will need to get tested to go on campus.

The college said there will be consequences if someone fails to bring a negative test.

“However, if you don’t provide the test, you won’t be able to enter campus to take your classes or use the library,” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers.

Hancock is offering free testing on both Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses.

Right now, all students entering the college are directed to health screenings.

If students pass the health screening, they are given a sticker and are required to wear it the entire time while on campus.