Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo, Barceloneta, Camuy, Florida, Hatillo, Manati by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arecibo; Barceloneta; Camuy; Florida; Hatillo; Manati; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ARECIBO, BARCELONETA, CAMUY, FLORIDA, HATILLO, MANATI AND VEGA BAJA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat except around and upstream of Vega Baja. A new Flood Advisory will be issued to cover this. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
