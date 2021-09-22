CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo, Barceloneta, Camuy, Florida, Hatillo, Manati by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arecibo; Barceloneta; Camuy; Florida; Hatillo; Manati; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ARECIBO, BARCELONETA, CAMUY, FLORIDA, HATILLO, MANATI AND VEGA BAJA The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat except around and upstream of Vega Baja. A new Flood Advisory will be issued to cover this. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * From Wednesday morning to early Sunday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 3.8 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 3.8 Tue 7 pm CDT 4.0 4.0 4.0
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .After recent heavy rainfall last week, a couple rivers still remain in flood stage. With drier weather this week, water levels should continue to fall over the next few days. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring is forecast to continue. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 9.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.1 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 04/03/2011. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.0 Tue 8 pm 8.7 8.3 8.1 7.8 7.6
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 12.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet,flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 12.6 Tue 6 pm CDT 11.8 10.3 9.0
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 13:31:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-29 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 130 AOAULI ASO LUA SETEMA 28 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu Maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:37:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorado; Toa Baja THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR DORADO AND TOA BAJA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caddo and southwestern Canadian Counties through 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Binger, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Binger, Lookeba, Albert and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:35 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Tuesday was 2.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is cresting above flood stage with a maximum value near 2.3 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.3 Tue 7 pm CDT 1.8 1.7 1.5
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Vega Baja Flood Advisory#Barceloneta
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Catano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:37:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Catano The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Catano in Puerto Rico * Until 1030 PM AST. * At 837 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE...SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTIES At 749 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Indiahoma to 4 miles southwest of Cache, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Western Lawton, Cache, Indiahoma, southwestern Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 43.3 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 41.7 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comanche FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COMANCHE COUNTY At 959 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawton and southeastern Fort Sill. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 35 and 43. Although major rainfall has ended, areas of flooding may still be ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caddo and southwestern Canadian Counties through 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Binger, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Binger, Lookeba, Albert and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Comanche A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE COUNTY At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cache, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Western Lawton, Cache, Indiahoma, southwestern Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces and south central San Patricio Counties through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taft, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Taft, Odem, Corpus Christi North Beach, Annaville, Taft Southwest and Tuloso. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 5 and 12. US Highway 181 between mile markers 626 and 632, and between mile markers 644 and 646. US Highway 77 between mile markers 650 and 654. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTY At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing as water continues to drain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Odem and Edroy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coryell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coryell and central Bell Counties through 800 PM CDT At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nolanville, or near Harker Heights, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Killeen, Temple, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Salado, Little River-Academy and Mother Neff State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 284 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mason FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MASON COUNTY At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. An additional 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, with storm totals of 4 to 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilda, Loyal Valley and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MASON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florence, or 9 miles north of Serenada, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Serenada, Bartlett, Jarrell, Florence, Weir, Granger Dam, Andice, Sun City, Theon, Waterloo, Walburg, Schwertner and Jonah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Patricio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy