Analysis: Electric Heavy-Duty Vehicle Powertrains Can Provide Lower Total Cost of Ownership
For commercial medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles, the adoption of a new technology relies heavily on its cost relative to alternatives. A new report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) seeks to pinpoint the conditions for when battery electric or fuel cell electric commercial trucks offer economic advantages over traditional diesel-fueled trucks by examining a key metric — the total cost of ownership (TCO).cleantechnica.com
