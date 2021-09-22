Analysis: Electric Heavy-Duty Vehicle Powertrains Can Provide Lower Total Cost of Ownership

The Smart Concept #1 is a rendering of an electric SUV for the future that would provide drivers and passengers alike with a way to seamlessly get around town on their own terms in an eco-friendly way. The SUV is impressively equipped with ample space within for the driver and passengers, which is further enhanced thanks to the all-glass roof that provides uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape and allows ample light inside. Atmospheric roof lighting would further help to accent the upper section of the vehicle and allow for an illusory experience after dark.

