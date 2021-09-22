Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, southern Victoria, Goliad, northern Refugio and central Bee Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lolita to near Oak Village to Tulsita. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beeville, Port Lavaca, Goliad, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Point Comfort, Quintana, Long Mott, Green Lake, Normanna, Tivoli, Blanconia, Alamo Beach, Dacosta, Berclair, Indianola, Bloomington and Magnolia Beach. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 598. US Highway 183 between mile markers 640 and 666. US Highway 59 between mile markers 642 and 644, and between mile markers 650 and 706. US Highway 77 between mile markers 586 and 616. US Highway 87 between mile markers 818 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH