For more than a century, the 1918 flu held that grim distinction. Here’s what made that outbreak so devastating. COVID-19 is now the deadliest disease in American history, surpassing the death toll of the devastating 1918 flu pandemic. More than 676,000 people in the United States have lost their lives to the disease in the last year and a half since the World Health Organization first declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO