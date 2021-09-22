STILL DOMINATING: Redhound soccer picks up 7-0 road win over Southwestern

Corbin’s Kyle Webb scored two goals during Tuesday’s 7-0 win over Southwestern. | Photo by Kevin Norvell

SOMERSET — Home, away, neutral site, it doesn’t seem to matter where the Corbin Redhound soccer team plays lately, it scores goals — lots of them.

The Redhounds totaled seven during their 7-0 victory over Southwestern on Tuesday while outscoring their opponents, 23-1, during their current three-game win streak.

“Both varsity and jayvee teams really controlled the play and maintained possession well,” Corbin coach Armando Cima said. “That said, it took too long to break Southwestern down and finish an attacking move. We need to break the middle and defensive lines with the ball on the ground and get better at using our passing to create the gaps to do that. In addition, we have to be more clinical in front of goals.

“It was a good win and a good opportunity to gain some understanding of what we need to get better at if we are going to advance far in the postseason,” he added. “This weekend we have two experienced teams lined up to play at the Bruin Classic, so we'll get an opportunity to see how we can make those adjustments against teams that will put a bit more pressure on us.

Luke Webb, who was one of six players to score for Corbin, led the way with two goals for the Redhounds.

Corbin will now shift its focus to this weekend’s Bruin Classic. The Redhounds will play Central Hardin on Friday at 9 p.m. before going up against Daviess County at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The game was scoreless for the first 28 minutes before seeing Jose Torres give Corbin a 1-0 edge.

Chesney Jacobs’ goal (assist by Webb) during the 35th minute pushed the Redhounds’ lead to 2-0. Webb added another goal right before halftime to extend Corbin’s lead to 3-0.

The Redhounds opened the second half with a quick goal as Brendan Barajas found the back of the net while Webb scored five minutes later off a corner kick by Aden Cima to extend Corbin’s advantage to 5-0.

Sheel Patel headed in a goal (assist by Barajas) minutes later while Gabriel Canineu’s goal during the 65th minute wrapped up the scoring for the Redhounds.