Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

ESPN Insider Stephen A. Smith may not exactly be Adrian Wojnarowski when it comes to scoops. His best strength is dishing rapid-fire opinions on “First Take,” getting a dialogue started on all things sports in a very entertaining manner. But he does have an extensive background as a reporter, beginning his career with The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he was no stranger to breaking news. It appears his sources have a new scoop for him coming out of Philadelphia about a potential Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons trade.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO