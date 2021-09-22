CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”

