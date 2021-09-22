Rural health leaders share recommendations to boost mental health care in Greater Minnesota

The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching. Though it may seem far-fetched, some experts are proposing new models of care after the end of the pandemic. These hybrid models include telemedicine services and in-office counseling sessions — along with traditional therapy sessions conducted by physicians. Telemedicine applications have been available since the mid-2000s, but their use has increased greatly since the onset of the pandemic. Now, telehealth applications are available for patients to use at any time — even before the arrival of a healthcare worker.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO