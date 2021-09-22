CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rural health leaders share recommendations to boost mental health care in Greater Minnesota

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

One of the challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the need to boost access to mental health care in many areas of Minnesota. This challenge can be particularly daunting in the less populated areas of Greater Minnesota, but a blueprint for positive change is now available thanks to a group of mental health professionals and other stakeholders who started working on the access issue even before the pandemic started.

