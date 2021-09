To best understand the Washington Nationals’ and Miami Marlins’ bullpens, take this stat from a humid and head-scratching Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park: In the Marlins’ 8-6 win, a true race to the bottom, at least one run scored in every half-inning from the bottom of the fifth to the top of the ninth. That adds up to eight frames that a reliever could not keep blank, thanks to some homers, some bases-loaded walks and a whole lot in between.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO