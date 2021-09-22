Spirit Halloween Unveils Couples Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costumes
Flamin' Hot is one of the hottest brands in snacking and if Spirit Halloween has a say, it'll be the hottest thing at Halloween. Tuesday, the retailer announced its officially licensed Flamin' Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for snackers to dress up in. One is a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag, and another is a Flamin' Hot Cheeto — or as close to a Flamin' Hot Cheeto as a Halloween costume can get.comicbook.com
