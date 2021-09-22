CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Halloween Unveils Couples Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costumes

By Adam Barnhardt
Cover picture for the articleFlamin' Hot is one of the hottest brands in snacking and if Spirit Halloween has a say, it'll be the hottest thing at Halloween. Tuesday, the retailer announced its officially licensed Flamin' Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for snackers to dress up in. One is a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bag, and another is a Flamin' Hot Cheeto — or as close to a Flamin' Hot Cheeto as a Halloween costume can get.

