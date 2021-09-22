Spirit Halloween Unveils Couples Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costumes

Dear Reader, Halloween is officially your chance to dress up as your favorite Bridgerton characters. And there’s no couple more iconic — or romantic — than Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett. So, when it comes to choosing which couple to emulate this Oct. 31, there’s really only one option. After all, nothing says “I burn for you” like dressing as the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. Plus, just think of all of the potential Bridgerton-inspired Instagram captions you could use! Really, is there a downside? I can't think of one.

