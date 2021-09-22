Lil Nas X Reveals Song He Sent to Nicki Minaj, Shares That Ski Mask Almost Made Appearance on Album

Following the release of his debut studio album, Montero, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to interact with his fans and answer some lingering questions surrounding the album. Among the questions, X was asked which song he sent to Nicki Minaj that he asked her to get on for the album. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper revealed he sent a track to Nicki, but she didn’t get back to him. He now reveals that the aforementioned song was “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.