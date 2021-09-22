House unanimously passes bill to aid "Havana Syndrome" victims
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would authorize payments to those impacted by "Havana Syndrome" — a mysterious illness known to produce neurological symptoms that has affected scores of U.S. officials and personnel in multiple countries. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, also known as the HAVANA Act, now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.www.cbsnews.com
