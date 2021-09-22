CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House unanimously passes bill to aid "Havana Syndrome" victims

By Tori B. Powell
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would authorize payments to those impacted by "Havana Syndrome" — a mysterious illness known to produce neurological symptoms that has affected scores of U.S. officials and personnel in multiple countries. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, also known as the HAVANA Act, now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Virginia Mercury

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

House passes sweeping military appropriations bill

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of sweeping legislation to appropriate funds for the military on Thursday following lengthy debate that started days earlier. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 passed 316-113 in a Thursday night vote with 38 Democrats and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

House passes major defense policy bill

The House passed, 316-113, its version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act Thursday after sifting through hundreds of amendments, setting the stage for the $768 billion measure to be enacted into law. Debate on the bill began Tuesday and stretched into Thursday night as lawmakers debated and voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Arkansas Online

House passes bill to fund government, waive debt limit, provide aid

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Tuesday night to fund the government into early December, suspend the federal debt limit, and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the prospect of a fiscal crisis. The Democratic-led House passed the measure by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Adam Schiff
The Independent

‘Havana Syndrome’ victims tore into secretary of state over mystery illness, report says

US diplomats who have suffered from the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” tore into Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a recent meeting, arguing that the government hasn’t done enough to help victims and has brushed off their concerns as a vague unexplained health incidents (UHIs),“It’s those sorts of sickening statements that perpetuate this disbelief,” a diplomat told NBC News, which first reported the 10 September meeting. “We get it, it’s classified information. But if you’re seeing stuff, don’t act like it’s nothing. Don’t call it freaking UHIs. Don’t talk about our stress levels.”The State Department told The Independent it is...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

Over the past five years, an alarming number of American diplomats, troops, and intelligence officers have been suddenly stricken with a mysterious illness. The symptoms vary, but range from headaches to ringing in the ears, as well as loss of hearing, memory, and balance. Some victims have suffered long-term brain damage.Even more disturbing, reports have trickled out that the CIA and the Pentagon don’t believe this is a naturally occurring illness – it’s a deliberate act of aggression. A study commissioned by the State Department said the most likely source is a pulse of radiofrequency energy “directed” at US...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Reports: CIA director's team member reported Havana syndrome symptoms

A member of CIA director Bill Burns' team who traveled with him to India this month was treated for "symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome," CNN first reported Monday. Why it matters: Current and former officials told the New York Times the incident signals a "possible escalation" in the mysterious neurological symptoms affecting as many as 200 Americans who've worked in overseas posts since 2016.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

In tense Blinken meeting, 'Havana Syndrome' diplomats complain of skepticism

WASHINGTON – U.S. diplomats suffering from the unexplained “Havana Syndrome” used a tense meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month to voice growing dismay over continuing stigma and disbelief within the U.S. government about their injuries, more than four years after the incidents began. In his first meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana Syndrome#House#The State Department#Senate#Intelligence Community#Warner#Democrat
Daily Mail

Top Democrat threatens to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he refused to appear at Senate hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal: Blinken tells committee most of the $80bn of equipment left with Taliban is 'inoperable' and poses no threat to the US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday to answer for President Joe Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. But notably absent was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was also invited to appear. In his opening remarks on Monday, committee chair Sen. Bob Menendez said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
insidernj.com

Payne Says the House will Pass Biden Infrastructure Bill

NEWARK – U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-10) today said he is confident that the U.S. House of Representatives will pass a much-needed public infrastructure bill – with some compromises – that will lay the groundwork for New Jersey and New York to forge the Gateway Tunnel and other improvement projects.
NEWARK, NJ
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy