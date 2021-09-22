CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE MARSHALL DETONATES BACK PACK IN RIVER PLANTATION AS A POSSIBLE DEVICE

Cover picture for the articleTuesday evening Caney Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a HAZMAT scene in the River Plantation Subdivision. On arrival, they found a backpack with a note on it indicating it could possibly be a device. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded and after examining the backpack and running it through x-ray it was not clear what was inside. They did find many wires and other objects which could not be identified. A decision was made to detonate it inside a secure containment system. It did turn out to be several items with wire to make it look suspicious. Additional information will be available on Wednesday.

