This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While Walt Disney World has not yet taken the full wraps off the Vault Collection, one of the major collections of 50th Anniversary merchandise previously announced in August, we now have a much bigger picture of what the Vault Collection will encompass thanks to shopDisney Japan! We can expect many of these items to be available October 1st at Walt Disney World, and for even more merchandise to come later.

SHOPPING ・ 23 HOURS AGO